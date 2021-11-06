Global News Morning BC November 6 2021 1:20pm 05:06 Union representing B.C. 911 dispatchers issue warning Donald Grant, president of Emergency Communications Professionals of BC, explains why they are raising the alarm over staffing shortages and wait times. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8355412/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8355412/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?