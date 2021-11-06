Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
November 6 2021 1:20pm
05:06

Union representing B.C. 911 dispatchers issue warning

Donald Grant, president of Emergency Communications Professionals of BC, explains why they are raising the alarm over staffing shortages and wait times.

Advertisement

Video Home