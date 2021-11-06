Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 6 2021 1:19pm
04:46

New animated series makes Canada’s history cool for kids

Mark Reid, Editor-in-Chief of Canada’s History magazine, shares details of a new web series aimed at making learning about Canadian history both fun and fascinating.

