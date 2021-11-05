Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 5 2021 8:52pm
01:43

Edmonton firefighters memorial targeted by thieves

The firefighters memorial in Old Strathcona has been targeted by thieves. As Sarah Komadina reports, what they stole isn’t worth anything, but it will cost thousands to repair.

