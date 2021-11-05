Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
November 5 2021 2:10pm
01:35

Devin Dreeshen resigns as Alberta agriculture minister

Alberta Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen has resigned from cabinet amid concerns over his drinking, but will stay on as a UCP MLA. Tom Vernon has more on the noon news.

