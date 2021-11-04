Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
central okanagan
November 4 2021 8:10pm
02:18

Kelowna father, son living with diabetes, 100 years after discovery of insulin

It is a condition that affects one in three Canadians–Diabetes or Prediabetes. For those who live with Type 1 Diabetes and rely on Insulin injections to survive–it can be overwhelming and at times frightening. A Kelowna father and son, who were both diagnosed with it, are tonight sharing their story hoping to raise awareness about an upcoming fundraiser on what’s an important milestone in the fight against the incurable condition. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.

Advertisement

Video Home