Global News at 10 Saskatoon
November 4 2021 7:30pm
01:45

Saskatchewan Huskie wrestlers advance to world championships

Hunter Lee and Logan Sloan will be representing their country, in their respective weight classes at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships.

