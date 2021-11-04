The Morning Show November 4 2021 10:53am 07:43 Doctor reveals hockey’s most common sports injury Canadian orthopedic surgeon Dr. Chris Raynor shares insight on sports injuries and tests Carolyn and Jeff on their knowledge of sports injuries. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8349496/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8349496/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?