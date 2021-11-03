COVID-19: Manitoba adjusts timing recommendation between 1st, 2nd vaccine dose

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine implementation task force, said on Wednesday that the province had adjusted the amount of time recommended between first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses from 28 days to 56 days following guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI). Reimer said those who prefer to get their second dose 28 days after their first can still do so if they chose to.