Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 3 2021 10:10am
04:13

Why you should consider shopping early for the holidays

Experts have been warning to buy early ahead of the holidays. Edwards School of Business Dean Keith Willoughby tells Global News Morning you may want to start buying your holiday gifts now.

