Global News Morning BC November 3 2021 9:39am 04:45 Calculating the basic cost of living in Metro Vancouver Anastasia French from Living Wage for Families BC talks about the increased cost of living in Metro Vancouver, and how much families need to earn to make ends meet. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8346115/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8346115/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?