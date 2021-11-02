Menu

November 2 2021 5:52pm
02:09

Montreal viewer insulted over controversial advocacy ad pushing French

As Gloria Henriquez reports, while some viewers are calling for the ad to be pulled from the airwaves, other don’t see the problem.

