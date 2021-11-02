Menu

The Morning Show
November 2 2021 10:37am
04:22

Everything Canadian snowbirds need to know this year

Travel insurance expert Marty Firestone breaks down the land border reopening and how snowbirds can make for lost time in a safe and sound manner.

