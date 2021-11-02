Menu

Canada
November 2 2021 8:43am
04:08

No Stone Left Alone 2021 in Manitoba

Veteran and organizer of the No Stone Left Alone Ceremony in the Transcona Cemetery, Peter Martin, joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with more on this year’s ceremonies in Manitoba.

