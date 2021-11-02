Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 2 2021 8:35am
03:58

Montreal inspired fragrance

Maison Margiela recently launched “REPLICA – Autumn Vibes”, a fragrance inspired by a fall day in Montreal. How did they capture the essence of our city? Global’s Eramelinda Boquer has the details.

