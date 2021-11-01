Global News Hour at 6 BC November 1 2021 10:12pm 02:09 Richmond man says he’s being unfairly charged B.C. speculation tax A Richmond man says he’s being charged $15,000 per year for B.C.’s speculation tax, despite the fact he’s lived in his home for more than twenty years. Grace Ke reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8342501/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8342501/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?