Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 1 2021 10:12pm
02:09

Richmond man says he’s being unfairly charged B.C. speculation tax

A Richmond man says he’s being charged $15,000 per year for B.C.’s speculation tax, despite the fact he’s lived in his home for more than twenty years. Grace Ke reports.

