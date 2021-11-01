Menu

Canada
November 1 2021 11:16am
01:28

Marking the 100th anniversary of the remembrance poppy

2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the remembrance poppy in Canada, and the Royal Canadian Legion is encouraging Canadians to mark the anniversary by wearing a poppy.

