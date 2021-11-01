Canada November 1 2021 11:16am 01:28 Marking the 100th anniversary of the remembrance poppy 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the remembrance poppy in Canada, and the Royal Canadian Legion is encouraging Canadians to mark the anniversary by wearing a poppy. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8340397/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8340397/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?