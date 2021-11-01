Menu

The Morning Show
November 1 2021 10:37am
09:23

Rick Mercer reflects on love for Canada

Rick Mercer talks about his upcoming new memoir: Talking to Canadians and he shares his most memorable anecdotes from in front and behind the camera.

