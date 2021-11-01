Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
November 1 2021 9:51am
04:13

Short Supply: The crunch for Christmas shopping

Business correspondent Anne Gaviola explains how the global supply chain shortage will impact the holiday season, and underscores why you might want to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.

Advertisement

Video Home