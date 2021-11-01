Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 1 2021 9:29am
03:30

Poppy campaign underway as November begins

2021 marks the 100th year of the poppy representing the flower of remembrance. Saskatchewan Legion Executive Director Chad Wagner talks to Global News Morning about their new tap-to-pay option.

Advertisement

Video Home