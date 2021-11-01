Global News Morning Saskatoon November 1 2021 9:29am 03:30 Poppy campaign underway as November begins 2021 marks the 100th year of the poppy representing the flower of remembrance. Saskatchewan Legion Executive Director Chad Wagner talks to Global News Morning about their new tap-to-pay option. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8340171/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8340171/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?