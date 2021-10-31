Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 31 2021 10:09pm
01:54

Surrey couple gets parking ticket while stopping to help overdose victim

A Surrey couple found themselves facing a parking ticket after they intervened to bring a man back from an overdose on Friday. Paul Johnson reports.

