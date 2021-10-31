Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Edmonton
October 31 2021 1:32pm
17:03

Chef’s Challenge: MilkCrate

Chef Steven Brochu of MilkCrate puts Kevin to the test in the kitchen for Chef’s Challenge. Kevin was challenged to make popcorn butternut squash carbonara.

Advertisement

Video Home