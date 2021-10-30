Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 30 2021 8:09pm
01:42

Old Strathcona seeing business bounce back

After 19 months of weathering a pandemic and economic downturn, Old Strathcona is seeing a positive turnaround. Mikaela Henschel reports on the economic recovery.

