Global News Morning BC
October 30 2021 1:35pm
04:00

‘Sankofa: African Routes, Canadian Roots’ to open at MOA

Nuno Porto, curator at Museum of Anthropology, shares details of a new exhibition that is showcasing perspectives on black identity in Canada through works of art.

