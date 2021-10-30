Global News Morning BC October 30 2021 1:33pm 03:52 Canada’s first Opera Hackathon Neelesh Nair, re:Naissance Opera Director of Online Production, explains how modern technological tools will be employed to “hack” the 400-year old art form. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8337815/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8337815/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?