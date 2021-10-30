Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
October 30 2021 1:33pm
03:52

Canada’s first Opera Hackathon

Neelesh Nair, re:Naissance Opera Director of Online Production, explains how modern technological tools will be employed to “hack” the 400-year old art form.

Advertisement

Video Home