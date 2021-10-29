Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 29 2021 9:51am
05:34

B.C. appointing recovery liaisons to help Lytton rebuild

Lytton’s Acting Chief Administrative Officer, Ron Mattiussi, discusses the challenges ahead as the Village looks to rebuild from last summer’s devastating wildfires.

