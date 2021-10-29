Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
October 29 2021 8:35am
04:05

Halloween with the Halifax Thunderbirds

The Global News Morning crew suit up for the Halifax Thunderbirds NLL Lacrosse team and find out more about the Purple vs Orange intrasquad game set for this weekend at Scotiabank Centre.

