Global News Morning Halifax October 29 2021 8:35am 04:05 Halloween with the Halifax Thunderbirds The Global News Morning crew suit up for the Halifax Thunderbirds NLL Lacrosse team and find out more about the Purple vs Orange intrasquad game set for this weekend at Scotiabank Centre. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8334860/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8334860/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?