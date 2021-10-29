Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 29 2021 8:26am
05:46

Municipal Elections

With municipal elections just around the corner, Montreal mayoral candidate Valérie Plante joins Global’s Laura Casella to discuss the top campaign issues and her vision for the city.

