Injured victim in Winnipeg hospital attack in ‘critical and stable’ condition
Winnipeg Regional Health Authority president and CEO Mike Nader addressed media on Thursday, following an attack at Seven Oaks Hospital that left one person injured. Police said the incident is likely related to two other crimes that left two people dead. Nader said the staff member who was injured in Wednesday’s assault is out of surgery and is in “critical and stable” condition. He added that the hospital is open again for visitation.