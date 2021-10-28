Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
October 28 2021 9:44am
05:36

Pope agrees to visit Canada to aid in reconciliation

Angela White of the Indian Residential School Survivors Society discusses the Vatican’s announcement that Pope Francis is prepared to visit Canada, and meet with Indigenous leaders.

Advertisement

Video Home