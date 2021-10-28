Global News Morning Montreal October 28 2021 8:02am 05:49 Municipal Elections With municipal elections just around the corner, Montreal mayoral candidate Denis Coderre joins Global’s Laura Casella to discuss the top campaign issues and his vision for the city. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8331535/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8331535/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?