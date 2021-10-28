Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Winnipeg Jets
October 28 2021 12:12am
03:54

Weekly Jets segment w/John Shannon – Oct 27

Will Kevin Cheveldayoff remain Winnipeg Jets GM? 680 CJOB hockey analyst John Shannon takes a look at what could happen after the GM’s meeting with Gary Bettman.

Advertisement

Video Home