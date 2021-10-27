Global News Hour at 6 BC October 27 2021 10:03pm 01:51 BCTF survey finds 94 per cent of teachers fully vaccinated A BCTF survey has found the vast majority of the province’s teachers have been vaccinated, but that still means approximately 1500 are not. Aaron McArthur reports. 94% of B.C. teachers are fully vaccinated, union’s survey suggests REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8331091/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8331091/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?