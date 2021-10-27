Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 27 2021 10:03pm
01:51

BCTF survey finds 94 per cent of teachers fully vaccinated

A BCTF survey has found the vast majority of the province’s teachers have been vaccinated, but that still means approximately 1500 are not. Aaron McArthur reports.

Advertisement

Video Home