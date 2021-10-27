Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 27 2021 9:35pm
01:18

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook optimistic, but parts of province still concerning

Global’s Keith Baldrey reports on new COVID-19 modelling data that shows while the overall outlook is optimistic, parts of the province are by no means out of the woods.

