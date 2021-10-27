Global News Hour at 6 BC October 27 2021 9:35pm 01:18 B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook optimistic, but parts of province still concerning Global’s Keith Baldrey reports on new COVID-19 modelling data that shows while the overall outlook is optimistic, parts of the province are by no means out of the woods. High COVID-19 positivity rate continues to plague northern B.C. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8331035/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8331035/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?