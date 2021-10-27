Government of Saskatchewan October 27 2021 4:52pm 02:04 Policing, public safety focus of 2021 Sask. throne speech WATCH: Addressed in the throne speech is the province’s commitment to move forward with policing and public safety measures, particularly in rural Saskatchewan. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8330147/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8330147/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?