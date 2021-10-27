Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
October 27 2021 9:55am
06:14

Examining the major shake-up in Trudeau’s cabinet

Mike Le Couteur breaks down the big shifts in portfolios and what the changes mean for the prime minister’s inner-circle.

