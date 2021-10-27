Global News Morning Montreal October 27 2021 8:48am 04:34 TikTok tips for parents Chances are your kids have either heard of TikTok, or have already signed up. Parenting consultant Erica Diamond joins Global’s Laura Casella to share ways to keep kids safe on this wildly popular app. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8328579/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8328579/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?