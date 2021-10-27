Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 27 2021 8:48am
04:34

TikTok tips for parents

Chances are your kids have either heard of TikTok, or have already signed up. Parenting consultant Erica Diamond joins Global’s Laura Casella to share ways to keep kids safe on this wildly popular app.

