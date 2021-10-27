Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
October 27 2021 6:40am
06:13

Treat Accessibly

We chat with Rich Paludo, founder of Treat Accessibly, an organization aimed at removing barriers for children with disabilities during Halloween.

Advertisement

Video Home