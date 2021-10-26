Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 26 2021 9:15pm
02:19

Travelers jumping COVID-19 vaccine queue at Vancouver clinic

It appears that a number of people have been ‘jumping the queue’ to get their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine – at a clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health. Richard Zussman reports.

