Global News Hour at 6 BC October 26 2021 9:15pm 02:19 Travelers jumping COVID-19 vaccine queue at Vancouver clinic It appears that a number of people have been ‘jumping the queue’ to get their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine – at a clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health. Richard Zussman reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8328090/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8328090/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?