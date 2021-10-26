New cranes being erected at site of fatal crane collapse in Kelowna
It was a tragic crane collapse that claimed five lives and now three months later–new cranes are being erected at the downtown Kelowna construction site. The deadly accident happened back in July at the Bernard block development site, killing four construction workers and one office worker, who was in an adjacent building. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, some say it’s far too soon for cranes to be going back up at the construction site.