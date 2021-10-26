The Morning Show October 26 2021 10:41am 04:53 What the Rogers family drama means for your cell phone bill Finance expert Kelley Keehn breaks down the latest finance headlines including a right-to-disconnect policy gaining traction, the great resignation, lending rates, and Rogers drama REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8325853/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8325853/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?