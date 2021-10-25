IIU October 25 2021 11:17pm 00:26 Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man shot by RCMP in Thompson Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after police in Thompson say they shot an allegedly armed suspect Monday. Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man shot by RCMP in Thompson REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8325268/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8325268/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?