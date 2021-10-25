Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 25 2021 10:19pm
01:59

B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 25

Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon explains how B.C. missed the strength of the “bomb cyclone” along with the full forecast on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

