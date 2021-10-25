Global News at 10 Saskatoon October 25 2021 8:18pm 01:40 COVID-19: City of Saskatoon considering limited gatherings bylaw Councillors voted 8-3 on Monday in favour of asking the City of Saskatoon administration to look into the feasibility of putting gathering limits in place as a bylaw. COVID-19: City of Saskatoon considering limited gatherings bylaw REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8325017/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8325017/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?