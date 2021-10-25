Menu

Edmonton community
October 25 2021 7:29pm
00:58

2021 virtual Halloween Howl returns

If you’re itching to dress up for Halloween before the big day, there’s a great reason to do it: the virtual 2021 Halloween Howl is back. Ciara Yaschuk has all the details.

