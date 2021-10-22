Environment October 22 2021 11:14am 05:26 JUNO Award nominee Don Amero joins the WSO JUNO Award nominee Don Amero joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans ahead of his performances with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8289454/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8289454/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?