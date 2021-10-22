Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
October 22 2021 9:58am
05:55

The Darcys perform their new single

Canadian alt-duo ‘The Darcys’ talk about the inspiration for their new music, moving from Toronto to LA and perform their latest single ‘Running For The Hills’.

Advertisement

Video Home