Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 21 2021 9:11pm
02:24

As deadline approaches for long-term care workers to be vaccinated, how many haven’t yet complied?

With the deadline coming next week for all long-term care staff to be vaccinated, Global’s Keith Baldrey looks at the number of unvaccinated employees.

