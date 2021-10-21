Menu

Chief Justice
October 21 2021 8:10pm
02:02

Manitoba’s public health orders ‘justified and reasonable,’ Chief Justice rules

Manitoba’s far-reaching public health orders limit the rights and freedoms of the populace, but are justifiable and reasonable, a Manitoba judge has decided.

