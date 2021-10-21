Trudeau slams Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for his ‘incredibly political’ referendum on equalization
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed Alberta Premier Jason Kenny on Thursday, saying the recent referendum on equalization payments was “incredibly political” and that the federal government could not reform equalization without consensus from provinces. Trudeau added that his government is working hard to help Alberta with its surge in COVID-19 cases “linked to decisions that the premier himself made and didn’t make over the past few months.”