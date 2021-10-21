Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 21 2021 11:08am
04:03

Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market prepares for 2021 holiday season

Annie Melnychuk with the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market previews some plans for the 2021 holiday season and what else is new at the popular shopping spot.

